A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning

Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday morning there was a pedestrian versus vehicle accident at Twin Falls High School.

Twin Falls Police Department Traffic Sergeant Lou Coronado said the accident was witnessed by an officer at approximately 7:47 a.m.

The officer rendered aid as quickly as possible and requested assistance from other officers and paramedics.

SGT Coronado said the accident involved a 16-year-old Twin Falls High School student in the crosswalk at Filer Ave West and Maurice Street.

“The student was in the crosswalk and a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old male was (traveling eastbound Filer St. ((SIC)) and due to the bright sun in the early morning this time of year the gentleman said he did not see the student and struck the student,” said SGT Coronado.

The student’s current condition is not known, but SGT Coronado said the student was conscious and alert when he was transported by Magic Valley Paramedics.

