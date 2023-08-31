Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Twin Falls County Fair 4-H and FFA Shows

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair is holding multiple FFA and 4-H shows this week including the steer, dairy and goat shows which were scheduled for Thursday morning

Overall, the fairgrounds were pretty quiet this morning outside of the barn area where hundreds of kids and their parents spent time getting their animals show ready by giving them baths, haircuts or any other TLC they needed.

The market goat show started the day at the McCoy Show ring and was followed by the market lamb show.

Many of these kids have been involved in FFA or 4-H for years and one shared some info about his pig.

“In Twin Falls Fair this is my second year showing, but I’ve been doing 4-H now for 5 years,” Bella Wilks a 4-H member said.

“His name’s Richard and he’s a Hampshire Cross. He’s a really good-looking pig, I hope he does good, but we’ll see what the judges think,” Tag Wetherelt, another 4-H member said.

The 4-H and FFA competitions will continue at the Twin Falls County Fair through the final day on Monday, so you have plenty of chances to see these animals as well as the kids who put in so much work for these events.

