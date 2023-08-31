Advertise with Us
Twin Falls County Fair: Junior Rodeo

First of its kind event comes to the Twin Falls County Fair.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair began Wednesday and even with a jam-packed first day of events, the kids got a chance to shine in the junior rodeo.

The rodeo took place at Shouse Arena and is the first of its kind at the Twin Falls County Fair.

The rodeo consisted of sixty kids who competed against one another while riding sheep and the longest time hanging on was declared the winner.

Some of the competitors’ nerves ended up getting the better of them prior to being placed on the sheep, but for those who took on the challenge it appeared to be worth it as the vast majority had ear-to-ear smiles even after falling.

Three cousins competed in this event together and spoke about their expectations.

“I’m just nervous because I’ve never done it before and I’m not sure how fast it goes. It’s scary because all the kids like to fall over and sometimes they get stepped on. I’m okay about it and I’m scared at the same time,” cousins James and Henry Thompson, as well as Patrick Montgomery said.

If you don’t have kids or would like to watch the participants hang on to a bull the PRCA Magic Valley Stampede begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

