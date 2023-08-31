WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday Night Blitz! Week Two of High School Football is here!!!
Mountain Home and Buhl face off on Thursday night; Oakley and Burley take their talents to the Blue for the Battle in Boise; Murtaugh and Hansen go head to head for the Traveling Wagon Wheel; plus much more local gridiron action!
KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.
For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BURLEY
|1-0
|1-0
|2 - CANYON RIDGE
|0-0
|1-0
|3 - TWIN FALLS
|0-0
|1-0
|4 - MINICO
|0-0
|1-1
|5 - JEROME
|0-0
|0-1
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-1
|0-1
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 2 ACTION
|FINAL
|THUR - 8/31/23 @ Mt. Home - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) BUHL (0-1)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (0-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ BSU - 8:00 PM
BATTLE IN BOISE
(non-conference game)
|BURLEY (1-0)
|VALLIVUE (0-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) WOOD RIVER (1-1)
|CANYON RIDGE (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(3A) KIMBERLY (1-0)
|JEROME (0-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MT. CREST H.S., UTAH (0-0)
|MINICO (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Idaho Falls - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|TWIN FALLS (1-0)
|IDAHO FALLS (1-0)
4A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Skyline
|1-0
|62
|1ST
|2 - Bishop Kelly
|1-0
|53
|2ND
|3 - Pocatello
|1-0
|37
|3RD
|4 - Burley
|1-0
|13
|N/A
|T5 - Sandpoint
|0-1
|6
|4TH
|T5 - Emmett
|1-0
|6
|N/A
|T5 - Twin Falls
|1-0
|6
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Lakeland 3, Hillcrest 3, Columbia 2
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|1-0
|2 - GOODING
|0-0
|1-0
|3 - WOOD RIVER
|0-0
|1-1
|4 - BUHL
|0-0
|0-1
|5 - FILER
|0-0
|0-1
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 2 ACTION
|FINAL
|THUR - 8/31/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|BUHL (0-1)
|(4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Snake River - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|FILER (0-1)
|SNAKE RIVER (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|HOMEDALE (1-0)
|GOODING (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|KIMBERLY (1-0)
|(4A) JEROME (0-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WOOD RIVER (1-1)
|(4A) CANYON RIDGE (1-0)
3A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|2-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|1-0
|52
|2ND
|3 - Weiser
|1-0
|31
|3RD
|4 - Kimberly
|1-0
|22
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|1-0
|17
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Timberlake 7, McCall-Donnelly 1
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - WENDELL
|0-0
|2-0
|2 - DECLO
|0-0
|1-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 2 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|ABERDEEN (1-0)
|DECLO (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MARSING (1-0)
|WENDELL (2-0)
2A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - West Side
|1-0
|64
|2ND
|2 - North Fremont
|1-0
|52
|4TH
|3 - Aberdeen
|1-0
|23
|5TH
|4 - Bear Lake
|0-1
|21
|1ST
|5 - Declo
|1-0
|11
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Cole Valley Christian 4, Wendell 4, Melba 3, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 3
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-0
|1-0
|2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|0-0
|1-0
|3 - MURTAUGH
|0-0
|1-0
|4 - OAKLEY
|0-0
|1-0
|5 - RAFT RIVER
|0-0
|1-0
|6 - CAREY
|0-0
|0-1
|7 - VALLEY
|0-0
|0-1
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 2 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ BSU - 3:00 PM
BATTLE IN BOISE
(non-conference game)
|KENDRICK (1-0)
|OAKLEY (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Butte Co. - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CAREY (0-1)
|BUTTE COUNTY (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Grace - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (1-0)
|GRACE (2-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|HANSEN (1AD2) (0-1)
|MURTAUGH (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Wilder - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|VALLEY (0-1)
|WILDER (0-1)
|BYE WEEK
|GLENNS FERRY (1-0) Next Week: Valley
|RAFT RIVER (1-0) Next Week: Lighthouse Christian
1A-D1: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|1-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Grace
|2-0
|45
|2ND
|3 - Kamiah
|0-0
|33
|3RD
|4 - Notus
|1-0
|10
|5TH
|T5 - Butte County
|1-0
|11
|N/A
|T5 - Lighthouse Christian
|1-0
|11
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Raft River 5, Murtaugh 4, Logos 1, Lapwai 1
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|1-0
|2 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|1-0
|3 - HAGERMAN
|0-0
|1-0
|4 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|0-1
|5 - HANSEN
|0-0
|0-1
|6 - RICHFIELD
|0-0
|0-1
|7 - SHOSHONE
|0-0
|0-1
1A-D2: WEEK 2 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|GARDEN VALLEY (1-0)
|CAMAS COUNTY (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DIETRICH (0-1)
|ROCKLAND (0-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|NORTH GEM (0-1)
|HAGERMAN (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|HANSEN (0-1)
|MURTAUGH (1AD1) (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/1/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RICHFIELD (0-1)
|SHOSHONE (0-1)
|BYE WEEK
|CASTLEFORD (1-0) - Next Week: Garden Valley
1A-D2: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|1-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|1-0
|45
|3RD
|3 - Castleford
|1-0
|31
|4TH
|4 - Garden Valley
|1-0
|26
|N/A
|5 - Mullan/St. Regis
|2-0
|11
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Dietrich 8, Council 4, Hagerman 3, Rockland 1, Lewis County 1
