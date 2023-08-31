Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 2: August 31st &September 1st
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin, Kole Emplit and Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEEK 0WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday Night Blitz! Week Two of High School Football is here!!!

Mountain Home and Buhl face off on Thursday night; Oakley and Burley take their talents to the Blue for the Battle in Boise; Murtaugh and Hansen go head to head for the Traveling Wagon Wheel; plus much more local gridiron action!

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BURLEY1-01-0
2 - CANYON RIDGE0-01-0
3 - TWIN FALLS0-01-0
4 - MINICO0-01-1
5 - JEROME0-00-1
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-10-1
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINALTHUR - 8/31/23 @ Mt. Home - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) BUHL (0-1)
MOUNTAIN HOME (0-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ BSU - 8:00 PM
BATTLE IN BOISE
(non-conference game)
BURLEY (1-0)
VALLIVUE (0-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) WOOD RIVER (1-1)
CANYON RIDGE (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(3A) KIMBERLY (1-0)
JEROME (0-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MT. CREST H.S., UTAH (0-0)
MINICO (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Idaho Falls - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
TWIN FALLS (1-0)
IDAHO FALLS (1-0)

4A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Skyline1-0621ST
2 - Bishop Kelly1-0532ND
3 - Pocatello1-0373RD
4 - Burley1-013N/A
T5 - Sandpoint0-164TH
T5 - Emmett1-06N/A
T5 - Twin Falls1-06N/A
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Lakeland 3, Hillcrest 3, Columbia 2

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBERLY0-01-0
2 - GOODING0-01-0
3 - WOOD RIVER0-01-1
4 - BUHL0-00-1
5 - FILER0-00-1
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINALTHUR - 8/31/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
BUHL (0-1)
(4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Snake River - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
FILER (0-1)
SNAKE RIVER (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
HOMEDALE (1-0)
GOODING (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
KIMBERLY (1-0)
(4A) JEROME (0-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WOOD RIVER (1-1)
(4A) CANYON RIDGE (1-0)

3A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem2-0651ST
2 - Homedale1-0522ND
3 - Weiser1-0313RD
4 - Kimberly1-0224TH
5 - Teton1-0175TH
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 7, McCall-Donnelly 1

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - WENDELL0-02-0
2 - DECLO0-01-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
ABERDEEN (1-0)
DECLO (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MARSING (1-0)
WENDELL (2-0)

2A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - West Side1-0642ND
2 - North Fremont1-0524TH
3 - Aberdeen1-0235TH
4 - Bear Lake0-1211ST
5 - Declo1-011N/A
Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Cole Valley Christian 4, Wendell 4, Melba 3, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 3

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - GLENNS FERRY0-01-0
2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN0-01-0
3 - MURTAUGH0-01-0
4 - OAKLEY0-01-0
5 - RAFT RIVER0-01-0
6 - CAREY0-00-1
7 - VALLEY0-00-1
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ BSU - 3:00 PM
BATTLE IN BOISE
(non-conference game)
KENDRICK (1-0)
OAKLEY (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Butte Co. - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CAREY (0-1)
BUTTE COUNTY (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Grace - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (1-0)
GRACE (2-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
HANSEN (1AD2) (0-1)
MURTAUGH (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Wilder - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
VALLEY (0-1)
WILDER (0-1)
BYE WEEK
GLENNS FERRY (1-0) Next Week: Valley
RAFT RIVER (1-0) Next Week: Lighthouse Christian

1A-D1: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley1-0651ST
2 - Grace2-0452ND
3 - Kamiah0-0333RD
4 - Notus1-0105TH
T5 - Butte County1-011N/A
T5 - Lighthouse Christian1-011N/A
Others receiving votes: Raft River 5, Murtaugh 4, Logos 1, Lapwai 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY0-01-0
2 - CASTLEFORD0-01-0
3 - HAGERMAN0-01-0
4 - DIETRICH0-00-1
5 - HANSEN0-00-1
6 - RICHFIELD0-00-1
7 - SHOSHONE0-00-1

1A-D2: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
GARDEN VALLEY (1-0)
CAMAS COUNTY (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DIETRICH (0-1)
ROCKLAND (0-1)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
NORTH GEM (0-1)
HAGERMAN (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
HANSEN (0-1)
MURTAUGH (1AD1) (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/1/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RICHFIELD (0-1)
SHOSHONE (0-1)
BYE WEEK
CASTLEFORD (1-0) - Next Week: Garden Valley

1A-D2: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick1-0651ST
2 - Camas County1-0453RD
3 - Castleford1-0314TH
4 - Garden Valley1-026N/A
5 - Mullan/St. Regis2-011N/A
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 8, Council 4, Hagerman 3, Rockland 1, Lewis County 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

Marcus Rojas breaks the deadlock before the half
Burley boys soccer escape with 1-0 win over Jerome; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
Jayva Hicks scored all five goals
Canyon Ridge’s five goals too much for Mountain home; Girls soccer roundup
Lighthouse Christian's Jack Dejong made a great catch for a two point conversion against Wells...
WEEK 1: Friday Night Blitz play of the week
filer
Saturday Soccer: Filer Wildcats boys fall to Sun Valley