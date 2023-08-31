WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday Night Blitz! Week Two of High School Football is here!!!

Mountain Home and Buhl face off on Thursday night; Oakley and Burley take their talents to the Blue for the Battle in Boise; Murtaugh and Hansen go head to head for the Traveling Wagon Wheel; plus much more local gridiron action!

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 1-0 1-0 2 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 1-0 3 - TWIN FALLS 0-0 1-0 4 - MINICO 0-0 1-1 5 - JEROME 0-0 0-1 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-1 0-1 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINAL THUR - 8/31/23 @ Mt. Home - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) BUHL (0-1) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ BSU - 8:00 PM

BATTLE IN BOISE

(non-conference game) BURLEY (1-0) VALLIVUE (0-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) WOOD RIVER (1-1) CANYON RIDGE (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (3A) KIMBERLY (1-0) JEROME (0-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MT. CREST H.S., UTAH (0-0) MINICO (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Idaho Falls - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) TWIN FALLS (1-0) IDAHO FALLS (1-0)

4A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Skyline 1-0 62 1ST 2 - Bishop Kelly 1-0 53 2ND 3 - Pocatello 1-0 37 3RD 4 - Burley 1-0 13 N/A T5 - Sandpoint 0-1 6 4TH T5 - Emmett 1-0 6 N/A T5 - Twin Falls 1-0 6 N/A Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Lakeland 3, Hillcrest 3, Columbia 2

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBERLY 0-0 1-0 2 - GOODING 0-0 1-0 3 - WOOD RIVER 0-0 1-1 4 - BUHL 0-0 0-1 5 - FILER 0-0 0-1 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINAL THUR - 8/31/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) BUHL (0-1) (4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Snake River - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) FILER (0-1) SNAKE RIVER (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) HOMEDALE (1-0) GOODING (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) KIMBERLY (1-0) (4A) JEROME (0-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WOOD RIVER (1-1) (4A) CANYON RIDGE (1-0)

3A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 2-0 65 1ST 2 - Homedale 1-0 52 2ND 3 - Weiser 1-0 31 3RD 4 - Kimberly 1-0 22 4TH 5 - Teton 1-0 17 5TH Others receiving votes: Timberlake 7, McCall-Donnelly 1

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - WENDELL 0-0 2-0 2 - DECLO 0-0 1-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) ABERDEEN (1-0) DECLO (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MARSING (1-0) WENDELL (2-0)

2A: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - West Side 1-0 64 2ND 2 - North Fremont 1-0 52 4TH 3 - Aberdeen 1-0 23 5TH 4 - Bear Lake 0-1 21 1ST 5 - Declo 1-0 11 N/A Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Cole Valley Christian 4, Wendell 4, Melba 3, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 3

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - GLENNS FERRY 0-0 1-0 2 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 0-0 1-0 3 - MURTAUGH 0-0 1-0 4 - OAKLEY 0-0 1-0 5 - RAFT RIVER 0-0 1-0 6 - CAREY 0-0 0-1 7 - VALLEY 0-0 0-1 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ BSU - 3:00 PM

BATTLE IN BOISE

(non-conference game) KENDRICK (1-0) OAKLEY (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Butte Co. - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CAREY (0-1) BUTTE COUNTY (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Grace - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (1-0) GRACE (2-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) HANSEN (1AD2) (0-1) MURTAUGH (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Wilder - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) VALLEY (0-1) WILDER (0-1)

BYE WEEK GLENNS FERRY (1-0) Next Week: Valley RAFT RIVER (1-0) Next Week: Lighthouse Christian

1A-D1: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 1-0 65 1ST 2 - Grace 2-0 45 2ND 3 - Kamiah 0-0 33 3RD 4 - Notus 1-0 10 5TH T5 - Butte County 1-0 11 N/A T5 - Lighthouse Christian 1-0 11 N/A Others receiving votes: Raft River 5, Murtaugh 4, Logos 1, Lapwai 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 1-0 2 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 1-0 3 - HAGERMAN 0-0 1-0 4 - DIETRICH 0-0 0-1 5 - HANSEN 0-0 0-1 6 - RICHFIELD 0-0 0-1 7 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-1

1A-D2: WEEK 2 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM

(non-conference game) GARDEN VALLEY (1-0) CAMAS COUNTY (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM

(non-conference game) DIETRICH (0-1) ROCKLAND (0-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) NORTH GEM (0-1) HAGERMAN (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) HANSEN (0-1) MURTAUGH (1AD1) (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/1/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) RICHFIELD (0-1) SHOSHONE (0-1)

BYE WEEK CASTLEFORD (1-0) - Next Week: Garden Valley

1A-D2: WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 2 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 1-0 65 1ST 2 - Camas County 1-0 45 3RD 3 - Castleford 1-0 31 4TH 4 - Garden Valley 1-0 26 N/A 5 - Mullan/St. Regis 2-0 11 N/A Others receiving votes: Dietrich 8, Council 4, Hagerman 3, Rockland 1, Lewis County 1

