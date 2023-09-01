AAA offers tips for air travel this Labor Day Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and it’s expected to be the third busiest holiday of the year in terms of travel.

AAA expects more people in the air both domestic and international.

AAA Spokesman Matthew Conde says in order to address staffing shortages airlines have moved to bigger planes with fewer flights and airports could be very crowded.

He said building in time to get through security is going to be a bigger deal than in recent years.

A tip to avoid some of the delays and stress flying this Labor Day is to use a carry-on bag if possible.

“One of the things we recommend as far as your carry-on, avoid some stress by keeping your medications, important documents, and at least one change of clothes with you in that carry-on bag,” said Conde. “That can help you, maybe, avoid some of the stress if for some reason you and your bag don’t meet up in some form of fashion because of delays or whatever else.”

Conde said travelers should expect airports to be the busiest Friday and Monday.

