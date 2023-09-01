Bliss boys’ soccer blanks Buhl; Thursday soccer scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bliss Bears boys’ soccer (2-2) team traveled to and took on the Buhl Indians (1-2-1) Thursday afternoon.

After a scoreless first half, the Bears found gold and converted on two goals to give them the 2-0 win.

Both teams are back in action on September 5th as Bliss hosts Declo while Buhl will head to Filer.

Other boys’ soccer scores

Wendell 8, Declo 1

Kimberly 1, Gooding 0

Thunder Ridge 0, Wood River 1

Girls soccer scores

Gooding 0, Kimberly 8

Wendell 2, Declo 1

-Hannah Baird assisted by Cassidy Johnson. -Emma Chavez (2 goals) assisted by Hannah Baird & Sydney Wayment -Ava Wyatt assisted by Lydia Johns -Lydia Johns assisted by Cassidy Johnson -Sidnee Kerner assisted by Ava Wyatt -Abby Johnson assisted by Ellie Stastny -Ellie Stastny assisted by Lexie Brewer

Buhl 4, Bliss 0

- Liesl Kimball (2)

- Miranda Beltran

- Kierra Thompson

Assists: Liesl Kimball and Taylor Aguirre

