Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI basketball adds final player for upcoming season

Gerardo “Gerry” Guerrero joins Golden Eagles
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gerardo Guerrero is the final player added to the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team this season.

“Gerry,” is a 6-foot-3 playmaking guard from Tepic, Mexico.

Per a release, head coach Jeff Reinert said Guerrero will bring maturity, toughness, and a high-level basketball IQ to the program.

Guerrero played for San Ysidro High School in San Diego, where he played alongside five-star recruits Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor.

He chose CSI for the program’s history and coach Reinert.

“CSI is a big school, good team, and coach Reinhert is the best,” Guerrero said.

Last year Guerrero competed with the Mexico U18 squad over the summer as they competed in the FIBA Americas U18 Cup.

His best performance came against Ecuador, where he finished with 12 points and two rebounds.

He said playing in America has been more intense than what he was used to in Mexico.

“The game is so different between Mexico and the United States,” Guerrero said. It’s more physical and faster so I need to be in the weight room and training.”

The Golden Eagles will compete for the first time this season at the Dallas Jamboree on October 6-7.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023

Latest News

Minico improves to 2-1
Minico volleyball sweeps Burley; Volleyball/Cross Country results
Bliss won 2-0
Bliss boys’ soccer blanks Buhl; Thursday soccer scores
Crum combined for five touchdowns in 67-19 win on Friday
Friday Night Blitz: Austin Crum named Week 1 Player of the Week
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights