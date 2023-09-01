CSI basketball adds final player for upcoming season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gerardo Guerrero is the final player added to the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team this season.

“Gerry,” is a 6-foot-3 playmaking guard from Tepic, Mexico.

Per a release, head coach Jeff Reinert said Guerrero will bring maturity, toughness, and a high-level basketball IQ to the program.

Guerrero played for San Ysidro High School in San Diego, where he played alongside five-star recruits Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor.

He chose CSI for the program’s history and coach Reinert.

“CSI is a big school, good team, and coach Reinhert is the best,” Guerrero said.

Last year Guerrero competed with the Mexico U18 squad over the summer as they competed in the FIBA Americas U18 Cup.

His best performance came against Ecuador, where he finished with 12 points and two rebounds.

He said playing in America has been more intense than what he was used to in Mexico.

“The game is so different between Mexico and the United States,” Guerrero said. It’s more physical and faster so I need to be in the weight room and training.”

The Golden Eagles will compete for the first time this season at the Dallas Jamboree on October 6-7.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.