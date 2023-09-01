Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Friday Night Blitz: Austin Crum named Week 1 Player of the Week

Crum combined for five touchdowns in the 67-19 win.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Fall’s Austin Crum is KMVT’s first Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week for 2023.

The senior quarterback scored five touchdowns for the Bruins on Friday’s 67-19 win against the Vallivue Falcons. He had 205 passing yards including four touchdowns through the air, while running one in on the ground.

Crum was instrumental in the Bruins’ offense, setting the pace and keeping the Falcon’s defense guessing.

He is looking to have a big year for the Bruins as he threw for over 1,600 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns last season

Crum and Twin Falls are now preparing for this Friday’s matchup, as they travel to and take on the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023

Latest News

Minico improves to 2-1
Minico volleyball sweeps Burley; Volleyball/Cross Country results
Bliss won 2-0
Bliss boys’ soccer blanks Buhl; Thursday soccer scores
Gerardo “Gerry” Guerrero joins Golden Eagles
CSI basketball adds final player for upcoming season
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights