Friday Night Blitz: Austin Crum named Week 1 Player of the Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Fall’s Austin Crum is KMVT’s first Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week for 2023.

The senior quarterback scored five touchdowns for the Bruins on Friday’s 67-19 win against the Vallivue Falcons. He had 205 passing yards including four touchdowns through the air, while running one in on the ground.

Crum was instrumental in the Bruins’ offense, setting the pace and keeping the Falcon’s defense guessing.

He is looking to have a big year for the Bruins as he threw for over 1,600 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns last season

Crum and Twin Falls are now preparing for this Friday’s matchup, as they travel to and take on the Idaho Falls Tigers.

