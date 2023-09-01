Idaho potato inspired ice cream available at Walmart for a limited time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) popular Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries ice ream is now available to 3,500 Walmart stores across the nation as of September 1st.

IPC and ice cream maker Van Leeuwen teamed up to create the creamy treat and launched the flavor in their Los Angeles and New York ice cream shops.

According to a press release, pints of the Malted Milkshake and Fries ice cream, along with seven other flavors will be available for purchase for $4.98, and will be available until October 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.