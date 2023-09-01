IGSA holds 95th annual convention in Sun Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s called the premier event of the year for the potato industry; the Idaho Growers and Shippers Association (IGSA) is hosting their 95th annual convention in Sun Valley this week.

Workshops discuss the supply chain, railroad, crop transition and the global economic outlook. Idaho Governor Brad Little attended the conference and explained his interest in the convention.

Little said, “Growers and shippers and big swath of the potato industry is here today and come every year. They listen to me, and I listen to them and that’s my job to listen to them and then they want me to talk but I’m more interested in their questions. "

Growers and shippers also talked about pesticides and the region’s water supply, as well as the global trade market with Taiwan and Japan. The conference continues through Friday at the Sun Valley Lodge.

