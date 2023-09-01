Minico volleyball sweeps Burley; Volleyball/Cross Country results

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats (1-1) hosted the Minico Spartans (2-1) Thursday night in a one-sided affair.

Even in hostile territory, the Spartans felt at home as they cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-23).

Mimico will Canyon Ridge on September 5th while Burley will travel to and Take on Twin Falls.

Other volleyball scores

Declo 3, Firth 2 (13-25, 26-24, 25-14, 24-26, 15-7)

Hansen 0, Wendell 3

Jerome 0, Twin Falls 3

Camas County 0, Glenns Ferry 3

Richfield 1, Lighthouse Christian 3

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0

Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain home 0

Cross Country

2023 Dam Run

Women 5000m teams’ results:

Highland: 30 Pocatello: 78 Burley 81 Blackfoot: 101 Malad: 117 Marsh Valley: 145 Minico: 191 West Side: 206



Women’s individual results:

Meredith Sanford-Highland-19:59.01

Hailey Renzello-Pocatello-20:39.88

Kimbrie Knudsen-Highland- 21:10.89



Men’s 500m team’s results

Highland: 26 Burley: 42 Pocatello: 77 Blackfoot: 139 Malad: 142 West Side: 191 Minico: 200 Wood River: 206 Marsh Valley: 249



Men’s individual results:

Ammon Barton-Highland-16:43.89 Cody Christensen-Highland-17:35.29 Tyson Evans-Pocatello-17:35.29



Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.