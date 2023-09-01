Advertise with Us
Minico volleyball sweeps Burley; Volleyball/Cross Country results

Spartans improve to 2-1
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:54 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats (1-1) hosted the Minico Spartans (2-1) Thursday night in a one-sided affair.

Even in hostile territory, the Spartans felt at home as they cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-23).

Mimico will Canyon Ridge on September 5th while Burley will travel to and Take on Twin Falls.

Other volleyball scores

Declo 3, Firth 2 (13-25, 26-24, 25-14, 24-26, 15-7)

Hansen 0, Wendell 3

Jerome 0, Twin Falls 3

Camas County 0, Glenns Ferry 3

Richfield 1, Lighthouse Christian 3

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0

Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain home 0

Cross Country

2023 Dam Run

Women 5000m teams’ results:

  1. Highland: 30
  2. Pocatello: 78
  3. Burley 81
  4. Blackfoot: 101
  5. Malad: 117
  6. Marsh Valley: 145
  7. Minico: 191
  8. West Side: 206

Women’s individual results:

  1. Meredith Sanford-Highland-19:59.01
  2. Hailey Renzello-Pocatello-20:39.88
  3. Kimbrie Knudsen-Highland- 21:10.89

Men’s 500m team’s results

  1. Highland: 26
  2. Burley: 42
  3. Pocatello: 77
  4. Blackfoot: 139
  5. Malad: 142
  6. West Side: 191
  7. Minico: 200
  8. Wood River: 206
  9. Marsh Valley: 249

Men’s individual results:

  1. Ammon Barton-Highland-16:43.89
  2. Cody Christensen-Highland-17:35.29
  3. Tyson Evans-Pocatello-17:35.29

