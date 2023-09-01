Minico volleyball sweeps Burley; Volleyball/Cross Country results
Spartans improve to 2-1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats (1-1) hosted the Minico Spartans (2-1) Thursday night in a one-sided affair.
Even in hostile territory, the Spartans felt at home as they cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-23).
Mimico will Canyon Ridge on September 5th while Burley will travel to and Take on Twin Falls.
Other volleyball scores
Declo 3, Firth 2 (13-25, 26-24, 25-14, 24-26, 15-7)
Hansen 0, Wendell 3
Jerome 0, Twin Falls 3
Camas County 0, Glenns Ferry 3
Richfield 1, Lighthouse Christian 3
Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain home 0
Cross Country
2023 Dam Run
Women 5000m teams’ results:
- Highland: 30
- Pocatello: 78
- Burley 81
- Blackfoot: 101
- Malad: 117
- Marsh Valley: 145
- Minico: 191
- West Side: 206
Women’s individual results:
- Meredith Sanford-Highland-19:59.01
- Hailey Renzello-Pocatello-20:39.88
- Kimbrie Knudsen-Highland- 21:10.89
Men’s 500m team’s results
- Highland: 26
- Burley: 42
- Pocatello: 77
- Blackfoot: 139
- Malad: 142
- West Side: 191
- Minico: 200
- Wood River: 206
- Marsh Valley: 249
Men’s individual results:
- Ammon Barton-Highland-16:43.89
- Cody Christensen-Highland-17:35.29
- Tyson Evans-Pocatello-17:35.29
