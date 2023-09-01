Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

President Biden plans to visit Florida on Saturday

“I’m here to make clear that our nation has your back,” President Biden said.
By Rhyan Henson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Florida and the Southeast as Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts continue.

“To the people of Florida and throughout the southeast, I’m here to make clear that our nation has your back,” President Joe Biden said. “We are not going to, we’re not going to walk away. We’re not going to give up. We’re not going to slow down.”

The Category 4 hurricane blew through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday. The storm made landfall with 130 mile per hour winds that caused an estimated $12-$20 billion in damages. For comparison, Hurricane Ian caused nearly $113 billion in damages in 2022.

Biden has kept in constant communication with leaders on the ground. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said preparation has helped keep recovery efforts on track.

“In the state of Florida, we did you know, we fund disasters ahead of time,” DeSantis said. “So we have a fund that we created since I’ve been governor to be able to do this because you know, you hope you don’t have them but the reality is, I mean, these things just just happen so they just did a big budget deal and did not include that and include a lot of money for a lot of other stuff.”

Considering this hurricane and the Maui wildfires, Biden urges congress to pass the Disaster Relief Fund. Congressional Republicans are hesitant to sign off on the twelve-billion-dollar bill because it’s paired with security aid for Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction
A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could...
Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East...
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestine derailment
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestin