Three states working together for impaired driver enforcement

Labor Day marks the end of 100 Deadliest Days for ITD
Idaho State Police will be monitoring Idaho roads for impaired drivers
Idaho State Police will be monitoring Idaho roads for impaired drivers
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho, along with two neighboring states are teaming up for a triple threat, when it comes to driving while intoxicated over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

According to a release issued day, Idaho State Police, along with the Montana Highway Patrol and Washington State Patrol are joining forces for the holiday weekend to take a strong stance against driving while impaired.

The joint jurisdiction will be for those traveling along the Interstate 90 corridor which spans across all three states, on what is historically a high traffic weekend. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, at this time last year in 2022, there were 133 fatalities on Idaho roads, so far this year there have been 164.

Labor Day marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days, where fatal accidents on Idaho roadways occur the most.

