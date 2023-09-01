Advertise with Us
The Twin Falls Public Library has many events coming this September

September at the Twin Falls Public Library
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There is always something going on over at the Twin Falls Public Library, and Youth Services Department Head joined us at the Twin Falls Public Library Erica Littlefield and Programming Specialist for the Twin Falls Public Library CJ Rasmusson. Who told us all about the upcoming events like a book club meeting and the short story night. For more information on those events click the play button up above.

They have a variety of events coming up that are appropriate for all ages, for more information on these events you can visit the Twin Falls Public Library Website, or click the play button up above to watch the full interview with CJ and Erica.

