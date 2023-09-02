Black Mountain Fire has now burned 1125 acres

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Black Mountain Fire continues to grow, however fire managers with the sawtooth national forest hope that the cooler wet weather this weekend will help to contain the blaze.

The lightning-caused fire has now grown and is estimated to be around 1,125 acres as of Friday morning. Fire managers are using a helicopter to ignite the center of the fire by dropping small amounts of fuels into the burn area.

The fire located in the South Hills, is in the Cassia Division of the Minidoka Ranger District. Forest service officials say expect to see more smoke in the next couple of days. Currently 161 fire personnel are working on the blaze, which include 4 hand crews, 11 engines and 2 helicopter.

For public safety, please avoid the Oakley-Rogerson Road, and expect lengthy delays between the Rock Creek Junction and Road 512, as heavy fire equipment will be moving in and out of the area.

