Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Idaho State Police are investigating
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Blackfoot man is dead following yesterday’s two semi accident that shut down the interstate at the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday, at 3:53 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 179 in Jerome County.

A 2006 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer, driven by a 49-year-old man from Boise City, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound and slowed for traffic in the right lane.

A 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer, driven by a 53-year-old male from Blackfoot, also travelling eastbound in the right lane and collided with the back of the 2006 Freightliner and trailer. The 53-year-old male succumbed to injuries at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound I84 was blocked from milepost 165 to 194 for approximately four hours and the incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023

Latest News

The Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) popular Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries Ice Cream...
Idaho potatoes and ice cream, oh boy!
Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and it’s expected to be the third busiest holiday of the year in...
Labor Day travel expected to be very busy
Of the 28 occupants onboard, eight of the passengers sustained serious injuries, as well as the...
ISP's investigation into bus crash complete
KMVT Friday Night Blitz Week 2