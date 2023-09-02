A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Blackfoot man is dead following yesterday’s two semi accident that shut down the interstate at the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday, at 3:53 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 179 in Jerome County.

A 2006 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer, driven by a 49-year-old man from Boise City, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound and slowed for traffic in the right lane.

A 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer, driven by a 53-year-old male from Blackfoot, also travelling eastbound in the right lane and collided with the back of the 2006 Freightliner and trailer. The 53-year-old male succumbed to injuries at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound I84 was blocked from milepost 165 to 194 for approximately four hours and the incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

