College of Southern Idaho hosts Dr. Thad Scholes XC Classic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho held its first-ever Dr. Scholes cross-country classic Friday morning.

CSI (College of Southern Idaho), the College of Idaho, and Nazarene University competed in the event.

For the women’s 5K, the College of Idaho came away with first place with a team score of 18, followed by CSI (41) and Northwest Nazarene.

The men had no difference, as The College of Idaho dominated the 7k with a score of 23, followed by CSI with 50 and Northwest Nazarene with 58.

Local runner Owen Rodgers, who graduated from Gooding and now runs for CSI, finished 7th overall with a time of 22:45.30.

Top 3 finishes Women 5K

Sage Martin-College of Idaho-15:54.27

Abbey Shirts-College of Idaho-18:03.95

Elyse Tingelstad-College of Idaho-18:11.20



Top 3 finishes Mens’ 7k

Mason Braithwaite-Unattached-22:08.34

Elias Everist-College of Idaho-22:11.62

Brody Kemble-Northwest Nazarene-22:28.10



