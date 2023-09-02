Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

College of Southern Idaho hosts Dr. Thad Scholes XC Classic

College of Idaho won both groups
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:13 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho held its first-ever Dr. Scholes cross-country classic Friday morning.

CSI (College of Southern Idaho), the College of Idaho, and Nazarene University competed in the event.

For the women’s 5K, the College of Idaho came away with first place with a team score of 18, followed by CSI (41) and Northwest Nazarene.

The men had no difference, as The College of Idaho dominated the 7k with a score of 23, followed by CSI with 50 and Northwest Nazarene with 58.

Local runner Owen Rodgers, who graduated from Gooding and now runs for CSI, finished 7th overall with a time of 22:45.30.

Top 3 finishes Women 5K

  1. Sage Martin-College of Idaho-15:54.27
  2. Abbey Shirts-College of Idaho-18:03.95
  3. Elyse Tingelstad-College of Idaho-18:11.20

Top 3 finishes Mens’ 7k

  1. Mason Braithwaite-Unattached-22:08.34
  2. Elias Everist-College of Idaho-22:11.62
  3. Brody Kemble-Northwest Nazarene-22:28.10

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 2: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Minico improves to 2-1
Minico volleyball sweeps Burley; Volleyball/Cross Country results
Bliss won 2-0
Bliss boys’ soccer blanks Buhl; Thursday soccer scores
Crum combined for five touchdowns in 67-19 win on Friday
Friday Night Blitz: Austin Crum named Week 1 Player of the Week