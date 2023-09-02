Fit and Well Idaho: Time Sensitive Emergency booth at the fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The merchant buildings at the Twin Falls County Fair offer shopping and educational opportunities from local vendors and this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report tells us about what you can learn at their booth.

In merchant building one, St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is partnering up with the time sensitive emergency system to educate people on time sensitive emergencies.

People of all ages can come by and learn about heart attacks, strokes, and sepsis.

Hollie Powell, who is one of the people working the booth says this is the second year they have had this booth and enjoy the conversations they have with the fair goers.

“They’ll learn that time is tissue, so if I’m sitting at home and I feel chest pain and I think oh I’ll just wait until tomorrow to go to my primary care doctor, it might be too late, because by the time I show up and they say oh this is bad you should’ve come in yesterday, you’ve already done significant damage,” said Hollie Powell, the manager of the cardiac cath lab.

You can visit the booth in merchant booth one, during the merchant building hours and look forward to seeing everyone there.

