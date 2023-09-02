Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four and a half hours later and Interstate 84 finally opened in the eastbound direction of travel, east of Twin Falls.

This was due to a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks at mile marker 179 that occurred at 4 p.m.

Shortly following the crash, Idaho State Police instructed eastbound traffic be diverted at Exit 165 and motorists would take State Highway 25 until they reached Exit 194 on I-84.

When we arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., it appeared those driving from Jerome could take the Twin Falls exit, but couldn’t go any further, as crews blocked the road and the on-ramp in Jerome County, south of the Flying J.

Eastbound traffic started moving again around 8:30 p.m., with the right lane of travel and shoulder initially being blocked but as of 10:45 p.m., the crash site has cleared.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

