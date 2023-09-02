Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls

Interstate 84 finally opened in the eastbound direction of travel, east of Twin Falls following a fatal crash.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four and a half hours later and Interstate 84 finally opened in the eastbound direction of travel, east of Twin Falls.

This was due to a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks at mile marker 179 that occurred at 4 p.m.

Shortly following the crash, Idaho State Police instructed eastbound traffic be diverted at Exit 165 and motorists would take State Highway 25 until they reached Exit 194 on I-84.

When we arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., it appeared those driving from Jerome could take the Twin Falls exit, but couldn’t go any further, as crews blocked the road and the on-ramp in Jerome County, south of the Flying J.

Eastbound traffic started moving again around 8:30 p.m., with the right lane of travel and shoulder initially being blocked but as of 10:45 p.m., the crash site has cleared.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

Both Blaine County and the Hailey Police Department responded to Lions Park for a welfare check...
Hailey law enforcement agencies investigating shooting
Interstate 84 finally opened in the eastbound direction of travel, east of Twin Falls following...
Idaho State Police investigating fatality crash on I-84
Shooting
Suspect at-large following Hailey shooting
Sawtooth Forest Service fire crews work to contain Black Mountain Fire
Black Mountain Fire has now burned 1125 acres