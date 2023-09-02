Advertise with Us
Suspect at-large following Hailey shooting

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Hailey.

Both Blaine County and the Hailey Police Department responded to Lions Park for a welfare check after 11 a.m. There they found a person with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital for medical care.

The suspect is allegedly Caucasian, driving a grey vehicle.

It’s unknown if there is a threat to the public because the initial investigation doesn’t reveal whether this was a targeted attack or not.

If you have any information, please call the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line, at 208-578-3831.

This incident is under investigation, and we will provide an update when more information is available.

