AAA offers tips for entertaining kids on return flights this Labor Day Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many families and friends are spending this long Labor Day Weekend together but come Monday, many will be hitting the roads or the skies to head home.

Monday is expected to be just as busy a travel day as last Friday.

For those traveling with young children, the task can be daunting, especially if there are big crowds and long waits at the airport.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde told KMVT there are some tips parents can use to keep kids distracted while waiting.

“Certainly, some card games, things that are small, light, easy to use,” said Conde. “It’s not a bad idea to have a few coloring crayons and a few things on hand, you can maybe keep those things going.”

Conde added it’s also a good idea to have a small or inflatable pillow so the kids can take a nap on mom or dad’s shoulder while waiting at the gate.

