Buhl takes down Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Mountain Home on Thursday night the Tigers hosted the Buhl Indians.

Tigers leading 7-6, Buhl near the redzone, Zach Azevedo passes toward the endzone and connects with Jackson Allen for the touchdown and Buhl takes a 13-7 lead.

Third quarter same score, 4th and 2 for Buhl, Riley Brunson with a run up the middle and he scores to extend the Indians lead.

Next drive for Buhl, Azevedo across the middle, and finds Bowen Brunson between two defenders and he comes away with the ball for the score.

4th quarter, but Buhl is keeping up the pressure, Azevedo goes out left and sends it down the sideline for Dillon Summy.

The Indians dominate, they win 39-14.

