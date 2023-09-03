Advertise with Us
Final day of the Magic Valley Stampede rodeo

The three-day event at the Twin Falls County Fair sold out Shouse Arena on Saturday.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday was the final night of the PRCA Magic Valley Stampede at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer and the turnout tonight was incredible as the fans sold out tickets at Shouse Arena.

The night began with bareback riding and the winner of the first event tonight was a cowboy from Weatherford, Texas, Rocker Steiner who put up the highest score tonight, but unfortunately did not win the event as a whole.

The full list of events and winner can be found right here: https://www.prorodeo.com/result/2023/magic-valley-stampede/13150

