Severe Weather will affect Southern Idaho for the rest of Sunday and early Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service in Pocatello reports that multiple regions throughout the southern portions of the Gem state have various watches and warnings in effect for Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, there is a flash flood watch in effect until late Sunday, September 03, 2023 for portions of central, eastern, south central and south east Idaho, including the Big Lost Highlands and the Copper Basin, the Sawtooth and Stanley Basin, Sun Valley and the Wood River Foothills, the Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/ Lava Beds.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch that will also remain in effect for the Lower and Upper Snake River Plain, the Albion Mountains, Raft River Region and many others. Due to the rain, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become closed with debris as well.

