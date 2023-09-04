Advertise with Us
A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man arrested on Felony Manslaughter Charges

He is being held in the Bonneville County Jail
Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon has been arrested on a warrant for Felony Vehicular Manslaughter.
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are reporting that a 19-year-old Idaho Falls man has been arrested on a warrant for Felony Vehicular Manslaughter.

Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon was arrested Saturday without incident by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant stemming from a fatal accident on May 28, 2023 on South Yellowstone Highway in Bonneville County.

At the time, Calderon, was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer, crossed the center line of the highway and impacted a Nissan Murano, driven by a 37-year-old man from Shelly. The driver of the Nissan died at the scene of the accident.

Calderon’s Blood Alcohol Content level at the time of the crash was .21, and the legal limit for a driver under the age of 21 is .02. Calderon BAC was 10 and a half times the legal limit for a minor, and two and a half times more than the legal limit of .08 for an adult.

After receiving the alcohol results from the ISP Forensics Laboratory, ISP worked with the Bonneville County Prosecutor in securing the arrest warrant. With the help of the Idaho State Police Investigations Division and local law enforcement, attempts were made to locate Garcia Calderon.

Garcia Calderon was located and arrested without incident by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

