4-H Miniature Horses are a hidden gem at the County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One attraction at the Twin Falls County Fair that many don’t know about is the 4-H Miniature Horses.

Located back by the RV Park, young ladies prepare all year to show their miniature horses.

What’s different about the miniature horses is the girls are able to keep their horse after the fair is over, and show their horse again the next year if they choose to do so.

Maddie Minard has been showing mini horses for years and is sad that this is her last as the other members have become like her family, as do the horses.

“They’re really fun to have around, and they live for quite a long time, and each individual mini has their own personality. Just getting to know all the kids, and you become like one big family,” said Maddie Minard.

They had one of their shows at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The other show is at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning at the miniature horses arena.

