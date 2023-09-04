Big day for longhorns, 4H and FFA at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Longhorn steers were shown off in the longhorn competition and was judged at the 4H Dairy Arena.

Contestants were grouped by age and they were put into a group with similar steers, and as each group made their way around the arena the judge explained what to look for and the ideal characteristics of longhorn steer.

He then detailed each feature he was looking at and why they’re so great.

The competition judge said, “The diversity that’s in longhorns and that’s one great thing about the breed is just the difference in everything from size to horn to color there’s so much diversity it makes it so much fun to raise these amazing animals.”

After the longhorn competition 4H and FFA members got to present their animals for judging.

Also taking place was the 4H horses for a game day of Simon Says, sadly, it wasn’t as long as they planned as the rain came in and ended the game early.

The fair continues into Monday where there’s still a lot to see and do.

