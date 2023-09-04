CSI Volleyball opens season with third consecutive tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team competed in their third consecutive tournament to open the season, this time in Salt Lake City for the Crystal “Inn”vitational.

The Golden Eagles began their tournament on Thursday evening against eighth-ranked Odessa College where they struggled to find any offensive rhythm before falling in four sets to a tough Wranglers team.

The squad was back in action on Friday night against Casper College and it was all Golden Eagles in a 3-0 sweep of the Thunderbirds. Middle blocker Annie Nikolnikova had 12 kills and Alizaysha Sopi added 17 kills on the outside.

On Saturday CSI played a doubleheader.

First an early morning matchup against Lee College who the Golden Eagles handily defeated in the black and gold’s second sweep on the weekend.

Finally, they wrapped up against Western Nebraska Community College where they picked up their third win of the tournament 3-1 over the Cougars and improve to 7-5 on the season.

CSI hosts the Starr Corporation Invite next weekend where they will play three games in three days against Wyoming schools.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.