First ever Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire kicks off this weekend

The King and Queen's throne at the Southern Idaho Renaissance Fair.
The King and Queen's throne at the Southern Idaho Renaissance Fair.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first ever Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire began Friday afternoon at the Cassia County Rode and Fairgrounds and the performers went all out making this quite an interesting event.

Most of the women were wearing festive 15th and 16th century dresses while some of the other costumes included knights, plague doctors, elves and even some fairies.

The faire hosted Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons tournaments as well as other booths for more physical activities.

“We are doing here today an open to the public dueling pit, fairgoers, as well as other people here if they want, they can come over.... You’re more than welcome to challenge one of us to a fight or if you have a friend with you the two of you can fight each other,” said Kevin Meadows, one of the performers who uses the stage name “Baron Shadow.”

