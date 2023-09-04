First ever Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire kicks off this weekend

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first ever Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire began Friday afternoon at the Cassia County Rode and Fairgrounds and the performers went all out making this quite an interesting event.

Most of the women were wearing festive 15th and 16th century dresses while some of the other costumes included knights, plague doctors, elves and even some fairies.

The faire hosted Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons tournaments as well as other booths for more physical activities.

“We are doing here today an open to the public dueling pit, fairgoers, as well as other people here if they want, they can come over.... You’re more than welcome to challenge one of us to a fight or if you have a friend with you the two of you can fight each other,” said Kevin Meadows, one of the performers who uses the stage name “Baron Shadow.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.