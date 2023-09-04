Miss Rodeo Idaho returns home to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This year the state rodeo queen title returned to the Magic Valley Stampede and Rodeo when Lydia Rose Miller of Buhl took the statewide title.

Miss Rodeo Idaho competes on a statewide and national level. To be a representative of rodeo and each must embody sportsmanship, and high moral and ethical characteristics just to name a few. Miller is an advocate for her platform titled “ride with me” to show people they’re never alone.

And she partnered with “No More Empty Saddles” which is a suicide prevention program. Their focus is to improve mental health in rural communities and in rodeos. Miller has been involved in horses and in 4h since she was a young girl.

Miller says, “When I was 13 I got a horse that my great grandpa trained and started doing 4H right here in Twin Falls County and that’s kind of what pushed me into reigning type patterns and things of that nature and part of being a rodeo queen is in our competitions we do a reigning pattern to show that we know how to que the horse how to ask for the proper techniques and such in the rodeo arena because that’s our job, were riding in and out of the arena all the time.”

As the former ambassador of the Magic Valley Stampede and Twin Falls County Fair this year was a homecoming for her

“This moment has just been a dream come true. I have dreamed of being Miss Rodeo Idaho in this arena because it is my hometown and I’m a little partial to it, “Miller says,” but I just absolutely love every second of it and seeing the crowd, just the stands filled. "

You can see Miss Rodeo Idaho at the fair until Monday. She will compete in miss rodeo America pageant in Las Vegas in December.

