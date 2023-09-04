Night one of Magic Valley Stampede highlights breast cancer survivors

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another rodeo kicked off this evening, but this time it was the professionals taking center stage in the Magic Valley Stampede.

The rodeo consisted of cowboys and cowgirls inside the top 20 rankings of both the PRCA and the WPRA including multiple contestants from Idaho.

The bulls for the event were provided by Phenom Genetics and Sankey Pro Rodeo and many of the bulls were previously award-winners on the PRCA circuit.

One of the more interesting wrinkles of night one was the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” section that spotlighted 30-plus courageous folks who have either beaten, or are currently fighting breast cancer. Those in this section were honored prior to the start of the rodeo.

“Tough Enough to Wear Pink raises money to help everyone go get mammograms and realize that there’s a lot of help out there that it’s the most prevalent type of cancer to live with so get your mammograms,” Mandy Ash, President of Tough Enough to Wear Pink said.

The rodeo will continue each of the next two nights at Shouse Arena at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds with both nights getting underway at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.