Red Cross calls for volunteers to help with natural disasters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people are asking how they can help those affected by natural disasters such as Hurricane Idalia which hit Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas last week.

Matthew Ochsner with the Red Cross told KMVT there are many ways people can help those impacted by disasters across the country. He said financial donations are an effective way for people to help, as a 20-dollar donation will feed someone in a Red Cross shelter breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

He said another way people can get involved is to volunteer as volunteers are needed for all disasters across the country and locally with wildfires, house fires, and blood drives.

“We now have two volunteers from our region headed down to Florida to help out there, we expect more to go out in the days to come,” said Ochsner. “And since June 1 we’ve sent about 40 volunteers from our region, but we’re so grateful for all the volunteers in our region who have raised their hand to go out the door and help their fellow and friends and neighbors across the country.”

For those looking to volunteer all training is provided and if someone wishes to deploy to a disaster area in another part of the country travel expenses are covered by the Red Cross.

For more information on volunteering, you can visit the Red Cross Volunteer website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.