Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:56 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

Harwell was also the longtime singer of the band.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old was receiving hospice care at his home on Sunday. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

