TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation, on the original charge of possession of controlled substance and forgery. Leigh has a $100,000 bond.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

