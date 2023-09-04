Twin Falls County Fair rides give kids an opportunity to make memories

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The main attraction for kids at the Twin Falls County Fair is all the rides and games that are available for them to make as many memories as they can.

The Twin Falls County Fair offers plenty of rides and games including some of the more classical carnival options in the Ferris Wheel, bumper cars and the merry-go-round.

The fair also offers rides geared toward younger kids that are slower paced as well as some more intense rides for middle and elementary school aged-kids such as the Tornado, Zipper and one of the favorites of many kids at the fairground, the Starship 4000 which is a spinning ride.

One young fairgoer spoke about one ride that is currently closed that he is itching to get his turn on.

“One of the rides that I am really looking forward to, once it opens I’m immediately going on it is Moby Dick right there, it just catches my eye and looks really fun,” said Ares Bowen, a young fairgoer.

Hopefully for Ares, and other young fairgoers the ride is back up for the final day of the 2023 Twin Falls County Fair so they can all get a chance to experience the ride.

