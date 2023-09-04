WEEK 2: Friday Night Blitz play of the week

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are now officially two, or for some teams three games into the Idaho high school football regular season, and for the second consecutive week KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz play of the week play is not from a Friday game.

Our week two play of the week comes from the August 31 game between the Buhl Indians and Mountain Home Tigers.

Buhl sophomore quarterback Zack Azevedo was slinging the ball all around the field this night and he comes away with week two play of the week honors for a perfectly thrown ball between two Tiger defenders to his receiver Bowen Brunson who came away with the ball and took it all the way for the score extending the Indians lead.

Buhl would go on to win 39-14 for their first win of the season. Up next the Indians will take on undefeated Declo Friday night in a matchup of very opposite styles of play.

