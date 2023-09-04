Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WEEK 2: Friday Night Blitz play of the week

Buhl sophomore quarterback Zack Azevedo takes home week two honors.
Zack Azevedo fired an absolute dime for week two's play of the week
Zack Azevedo fired an absolute dime for week two's play of the week(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe and Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are now officially two, or for some teams three games into the Idaho high school football regular season, and for the second consecutive week KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz play of the week play is not from a Friday game.

Our week two play of the week comes from the August 31 game between the Buhl Indians and Mountain Home Tigers.

Buhl sophomore quarterback Zack Azevedo was slinging the ball all around the field this night and he comes away with week two play of the week honors for a perfectly thrown ball between two Tiger defenders to his receiver Bowen Brunson who came away with the ball and took it all the way for the score extending the Indians lead.

Buhl would go on to win 39-14 for their first win of the season. Up next the Indians will take on undefeated Declo Friday night in a matchup of very opposite styles of play.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

Magic Valley Stampede night one began on Thursday evening.
Night one of Magic Valley Stampede highlights breast cancer survivors
CSI Volleyball won another three games this weekend.
CSI Volleyball opens season with third consecutive tournament
Rocker Steiner put up the highest bareback riding score Saturday night.
Final day of the Magic Valley Stampede rodeo
Buhl topped Mountain Home 39-17 on Thursday
Buhl takes down Mountain Home