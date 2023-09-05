Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

College of Southern Idaho hosting Hispanic Heritage Celebration

College of Southern Idaho Hispanic Heritage Celebration
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Celebration on September 15 on the college grounds. The Dean of Enrollment Services at the College of Southern Idaho Monze Stark-Magana joined KMVTs Rise and Shine to talk about the event.

The event is free to attend, the entire community is encouraged to attend, and there will be free food along with entertainment. To learn more about the event click the play button up above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Jerome woman dies in accident north of Chubbuck

Latest News

Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Selling Your Home
Time Sensitive Emergency Booth at the fair
Fit and Well Idaho: Time Sensitive Emergency booth at the fair
September at the Twin Falls Public Library
The Twin Falls Public Library has many events coming this September
Furry Friday: Ramen
Furry Friday: Ramen