College of Southern Idaho hosting Hispanic Heritage Celebration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Celebration on September 15 on the college grounds. The Dean of Enrollment Services at the College of Southern Idaho Monze Stark-Magana joined KMVTs Rise and Shine to talk about the event.

The event is free to attend, the entire community is encouraged to attend, and there will be free food along with entertainment. To learn more about the event click the play button up above to watch the full interview.

