Don’t cry because it’s over... Twin Falls County Fair wrapped up on Labor Day

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair in Filer is finally wrapping up, and despite the cool and rainy weather, people still came out to the fair to have a good time in their local community.

“We do a total at the end [of the fair] and the good weather days have been up a little bit and the bad weather days have been down,” John Pitz, the Fair Manager said.

The attendance being based on the weather is to be expected and some fairgoers may have preferred the cooler and rainier weather to last year’s 100-plus degree temperatures.

Regardless of what the weather was, one vendor was impressed by the turnout.

“This valley, they’re tough people and they come out [and support], said Jeff Edwards, Owner of the Greek Gyro stand.

The people of the Magic Valley who came out were able to chow down on Greek Gyros as well as some of the other fair delicacies.

Edwards runs his stand at some of the other fairs throughout Idaho and says that there is a noticeable difference between the Twin Falls County Fair and others he’s seen.

“This is a fair. Rodeo, animals, food, arts and crafts. Those other two fairs it’s money, money, money, that’s all they care about,” Edwards said.

To some the Twin Falls County Fair is a true embodiment of what a county fair is supposed to be, a celebration of multiple different aspects of the community.

And it’s because of this that the fair is a success year over year.

“It’s been great, it’s been busy. Obviously, there’s been some challenges with the weather, but overall, everyone seems to be getting along and is pretty happy and we haven’t had any major issues,” Pitz said.

“I mean last year it was almost 100 degrees everyday so we did have some heat stroke issues and that kind of stuff. This year we haven’t had any of that.”

As the Twin Falls County Fair closes for a final time in 2023 all that will be left is quiet, empty fairgrounds and the memories of this past year. All just to restart the cycle over in a year’s time.

