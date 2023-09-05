Emergency signal repairs causes significant commuter delays into Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Commuters attempting to make their way into Twin Falls on Tuesday saw significant delays due to emergency repairs to the traffic signal at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Highway 93.

According to a press release issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, due to wind damage sustained over the weekend, crews were forced to replace a burned-out signal controller, which meant replacing the entire box.

This meant the heavily used intersection was turned into a 4-way stop, causing south bound traffic to reach as far back as Interstate 84. With commuters seeing delays of up to 45 minutes.

ITD anticipates the repairs to be completed by the end of the day, with normal ‘signal-traffic’ returning for Wednesday mornings’ commute.

