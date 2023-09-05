Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in traffic stops over the holiday weekend

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in traffic stops over the long weekend
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in traffic stops over the long weekend(MGN)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Labor Day wrapped up the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office saw an increase in traffic stops over the holiday weekend.

Patrol Deputy Brook Prudent told KMVT they always expect their numbers to be up during a three-day weekend.

He said they saw about 50 traffic stops with 10 crashes for the extended weekend, which is what they expect during the last long weekend of the summer.

He said Labor Day combined with the Twin Falls County Fair can complicate things for the sheriff’s office.

“So, the fair always makes it a little bit more complicated for us, mostly because we have the duties we have to work the fair,” said Deputy Prudent. “So, making sure we have the manpower out on the roadways to keep everybody traveling safe as well as fairgoers safe, it just kind of makes it complicated balancing both of those but we do the best that we can.”

Deputy Prudent said while Twin Falls County saw the typical holiday weekend number of tickets and accidents the rest of the state did see inflated numbers beyond the norm.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh

Latest News

The new flight is a mid-day turn around.
“A new beginning” Second daily flight begins at Magic Valley Regional Airport
Fido the Alligator soaks up the light after a quick dip in his pool.
Twin Falls Zoological Center opened to the public this past weekend
Handcuffs
A Twin Falls man has been charged for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Expert advice on wills and estate planning