Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in traffic stops over the holiday weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Labor Day wrapped up the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office saw an increase in traffic stops over the holiday weekend.

Patrol Deputy Brook Prudent told KMVT they always expect their numbers to be up during a three-day weekend.

He said they saw about 50 traffic stops with 10 crashes for the extended weekend, which is what they expect during the last long weekend of the summer.

He said Labor Day combined with the Twin Falls County Fair can complicate things for the sheriff’s office.

“So, the fair always makes it a little bit more complicated for us, mostly because we have the duties we have to work the fair,” said Deputy Prudent. “So, making sure we have the manpower out on the roadways to keep everybody traveling safe as well as fairgoers safe, it just kind of makes it complicated balancing both of those but we do the best that we can.”

Deputy Prudent said while Twin Falls County saw the typical holiday weekend number of tickets and accidents the rest of the state did see inflated numbers beyond the norm.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.