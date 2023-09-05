TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has been charged for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced on Tuesday that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested the Twin Falls man on Thursday, August 31st on the charge of alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

36-year-old Nicholas G. Baker was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

Labrador says that the ICAC team continues to do tremendous work and is proud of their commitment to defending the defenseless. The Twin Falls Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

According to the TFCSO, Baker has been released on bond.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

