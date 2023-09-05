Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

A Twin Falls man has been charged for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

36-year-old Nicholas G. Baker was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Joey Martin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has been charged for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced on Tuesday that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested the Twin Falls man on Thursday, August 31st on the charge of alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

36-year-old Nicholas G. Baker was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

Labrador says that the ICAC team continues to do tremendous work and is proud of their commitment to defending the defenseless. The Twin Falls Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

According to the TFCSO, Baker has been released on bond.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh

Latest News

Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Emergency signal repairs causes significant commuter delays into Twin Falls
Emergency signal repairs causes significant commuter delays into Twin Falls
Emergency signal repairs causes significant commuter delays into Twin Falls
Hispanic Heritage Month at the College of Southern Idaho
College of Southern Idaho hosting Hispanic Heritage Celebration