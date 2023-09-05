Twin Falls Zoological Center opened to the public this past weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a few years of getting everything situated and prepared, the Twin Falls Zoological Center is finally open to the public.

The Zoological Center opened on September 2nd and has already seen more than 1,200 visitors in the first three days of opening.

The zoo receives no state or city funding and relies on visitors in order to maintain the animals’ habitats and keep them on their diets.

You are allowed to touch some of the animals and soon feeding cups will be available once the animals get accustomed to their new setting.

Zoo executive director Josh Dowding spoke about the opening.

“I wake up every morning and I’m like, is this a dream? After all this time, all this effort are we finally open? And I keep coming here and we are! It’s pretty surreal,” Dowding said.

If you would like to check out the Twin Falls Zoological Center for yourself, they are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo when you arrive, and pricing information can be found here: https://www.twinfallszoo.com/admissions

