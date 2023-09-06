Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

3-day-old baby safely surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

A baby boy was surrendered to health care providers at Summerville Medical Center under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A newborn was recently surrendered to health care providers at a South Carolina hospital.

State officials said the infant was surrendered under Daniel’s Law at the Summerville Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the baby boy was born at the hospital over the weekend before being turned over to the medical staff at three days old.

Officials said the boy will be placed in a licensed foster home once discharged from the hospital.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. for any person wishing to assert parental rights at the Dorchester County Family Court in Summerville.

This was the sixth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina so far this year.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender the unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door GOP...
McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US
FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say