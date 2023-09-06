Advertise with Us
Burley Public Library receives $500,000 grant from ICFL

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Public Library is excited to be receiving a $500,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

This grant opportunity is made possible from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The funding was from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.

Tayce Robinson, Burley Public Library Director says with the growth of the area, The Burley Public Library is outgrowing its space. With this money, they are going to be able to do a 1,900 square foot expansion and a 600 square foot remodel of their current space.

They will be creating a new community meeting space, a new teen center and two private study rooms which can be used for Zoom Meeting and studying.

“Our communities continue to grow, and with that growth comes some growing pains, and our library is experiencing that physically at this moment, we have a lot of great events that happen here,” said Robinson.

There was $3.25 Million to give out to libraries across the state, 39 libraries applied and 15 were chosen.

$500,000 dollars was the maximum amount of money that could be awarded.

“So needed, particularly for community residents who don’t have internet at home and rely on libraries for workforce development, for education and for health and well-being, so right now you don’t have any private spaces for telehealth for any of those things,” said Stephanie Bailey-White, the state librarian.

They have to finish this project by August of 2026.

