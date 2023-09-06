Burley volleyball snaps Twin Falls’ undefeated record; Idaho volleyball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins (3-1) hosted the Burley Bobcats (2-1) Tuesday evening.

After going down two sets, the Bruins stormed back to equalize the contest.

Burley kept working and escaped with a 3-2 victory (26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 13-25, 15-11), ending the Bruins’ undefeated start to the season.

Burley will host Wood River on Thursday while Twin Falls will travel across town to take on Canyon Ridge.

Other Volleyball scores

Filer 2, Buhl 3 (25-18, 15-25, 25-20, 21-25, 9-15)

- Faith Robinson: 39 assists, 4 aces Reese Hills: 13 kills, 2 blocks Allie Bishop: 13 kills

- Izzy Brown: 15 digs, 1 kill Abbey Wills 19 digs

Buhl 3, Filer 2 (18-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21)

- Addy Vulgamore 12 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces

- Justine Payne 14 kills, 12, digs, 5 blocks, 3 aces

- Quincy Bowman 7 kills, 11 digs

Kimberly 3, Gooding 1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 26-24)

Lighthouse 3, Raft River 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-7)

Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-18)

Murtaugh 3, Oakley 1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14)

