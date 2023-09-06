Burleys’ Mack Jensen named KMVT Player of the Week

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From Burley High School, Mack Jensen is KMVT’s Week 2 Player of the Week.

Jensen was sensational in the Bobcat’s 63-30 win over Vallivue Friday night in the Battle in Boise.

The junior quarterback was 22-24, throwing for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also ran for 110 yards, including punching two in the endzone himself.

Jensen now has 16 touchdowns through the first two weeks.

Burley has drawn the hype going into this season, and with Jensen under center for the Bobcats, the skies are the limit on just how well they can do.

Burley will host Preston this Friday.

