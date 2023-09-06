Advertise with Us
Coming to the Orpheum: True Crime Comedy Improv Show

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The creators of “The Relationship Show” are back at The Orpheum Theatre for their newest project the “True Crime Comedy Show”. On Rise and Shine, comedians Heath and Mollie Harmison talked about their latest show.

The “True Crime Comedy Show” is on Saturday, September 9 with two showings. The first show starts at 7 P.M. while the second show starts at 10 P.M. Tickets can be purchased online at the show’s website, or can be purchased the day of.

For more information about the show like its inspiration, who the show is recommended for, and how the show will be different from the others they’ve done in the past click the play button up above to watch the full interview.

