Filer and Buhl girls soccer draw even Tuesday night; Idaho prep soccer scores

Filer, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Wildcats (1-3-1) hosted the Buhl Indians (3-1-1) Tuesday night.

The game was very windy and filled with pouring rain, which made for an interesting game.

After many attempts on goal in the opening minutes, Filer would find the back of the net twice to close the half.

Buhl would respond with two of their own in the second half, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Both teams are back in action Thursday as Filer travels to Wendell while Buhl hosts Declo.

Other girls soccer scores

Kimberly 7, Sun Valley Community School 1

Kimberly goals:

•Alli Stastny asst by Ava Wyatt

•Ava Wyatt asst by Reagan Hufstetler

•Ava Wyatt asst by Lydia Johns

•Hannah Baird asst by Abby Johnson

•Ellie Stastny (3 goals) 1 asst by Cassidy Johnson

Boys’ soccer scores

Buhl 2, Filer 1

Buhl goals:

Jonathan Hernandez

Neryk Garcia

