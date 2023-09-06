Hailey shooting victim recovering in hospital, while suspect is arraigned

HAILEY Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hailey man charged with attempted murder made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

72-year-old William Butler was arraigned after being arrested by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Butler allegedly shot 34-year-old Michael Bosse in the head at Lions Park in Hailey last Friday.

A dashcam video from a citizen showed a grey Toyota Rav-4 leaving the park minutes before the 911 call was placed. A day later a deputy saw the vehicle at Grocery Outlet in Hailey and followed Butler to his home.

Butler and his wife were brought to the Blaine County Public Safety Facility for questioning.

According to court records, during the interview on Saturday, Butler admitted to shooting Bosse because he was annoyed that Bosse would just sit in his car, everytime Butler and his wife walked their dogs at the park.

Butler told law enforcement he had been thinking of shooting the man for weeks. He allegedly drove to the park Friday morning, found the victim’s vehicle and asked Bosse if he saw any moose. Bosse looked up at him and back at his phone. Butler proceeded to shoot him from inside his vehicle.

The affidavit shows the suspect telling law enforcement in his interview he used a Ruger .22 pistol in the shooting. Investigators executed a search warrant and a Ruger Mark IV .22 Caliber pistol with suppressor was located in one of the upstairs bedrooms dresser drawers. In this same drawer was a small leather satchel containing several rounds of ammunition.

Butler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19.

Records show Bosse was shot above his left eye, the bullet traveled through his head and lodged itself in his right temple.

After being transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, Bosse was life-flighted to the University of Utah for surgery.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical expenses. So far, more than $15,000 has been raised.

