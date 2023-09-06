Idaho Power has tips on how to prepare for Fall weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last weekend we saw some cooler temperatures giving us a glimpse of Fall weather and Idaho Power suggests checking your home heating now before the cold temperatures are here to stay.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power told KMVT that if people are thinking about getting their homes ready for the season change the biggest thing to do is check and replace furnace filters.

She said if a filter can be held up and no light is visible through the filter it needs to be replaced.

Miller said it’s always a good rule of thumb to have replacement filters on hand because if you put it off until the same time everyone else goes to replace their filters, they could be hard to come by.

“Walk around your house barefoot, check for drafts, check your seals on the doors,” said Miller. “I know, I hate spiders, and that’s my biggest incentive, but the bigger incentive for people should be if you’re letting the cold air in, you’re going to have to work harder, or your furnace will, to compensate for the difference in temperature.”

Miller also said to check your water heater settings because if they are set too hot or too cold appliances will not be running as efficiently as possible.

